WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

336 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet

expected. Minor tidal overflow around the time of high tide.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 9 AM PDT this morning through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected. There is an increased risk of ocean

drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small

boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tide of 7.0 to 7.1 feet will

occur each evening from Monday through Wednesday evening

between 930 pm and 1100 pm PDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Minor tidal overflow

around the time of high tide.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tide of 7.2 to 7.4 feet will

between 855 pm and 1045 pm PDT.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking

lots around the time of high tide.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Wednesday night.

damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tide of 7.3 to 7.4 feet will

occur each evening from Monday through Wednesday between 850

pm and 1030 pm PDT.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

occur each evening from Monday through Wednesday between 900

pm and 1045 pm PDT.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are

possible. There will likely be lulls in the winds late morning

through mid afternoon.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. There will likely be lulls in the winds late morning

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The winds

will be strongest near and through the I-5 corridor.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11

AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The winds will be strongest in the west especially in the

foothills.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Lake

Casitas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather