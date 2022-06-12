WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

145 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 55 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Monday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM PDT Monday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday

morning.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

