WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 516 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Sundowner winds will diminish somewhat this morning and early afternoon, but will begin to increase again by late this afternoon. The northerly winds tonight will likely be a bit stronger and more widespread. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.