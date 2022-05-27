WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

745 PM PDT Fri May 27 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected. Surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to

10 feet will be likely.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf expected. Surf conditions of 3 to 5 feet on west-facing

beaches will be likely.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

elevated surf expected. Surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to

7 feet on west-facing beaches will be likely.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather