WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 901 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... Temperatures have warmed and the frost advisory will be allowed to expire. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. There will be a lull in the winds from late morning through mid afternoon. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected with a late morning through mid afternoon lull. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds from late morning through mid afternoon. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather