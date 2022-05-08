WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 659 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet on western facing beaches. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather