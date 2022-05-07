WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

347 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet

expected.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches and Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks,

and capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may increase on Sunday, and a High

Surf Advisory may be needed for west-facing beaches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since

they can be deadly locations in such conditions.

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet

with local sets to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet

on western facing beaches.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

