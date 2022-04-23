WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

156 PM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather