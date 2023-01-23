WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

349 PM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria so the wind advisory

will be allowed to expire.

Winds will continue to gradually diminish the rest of this

afternoon, though a few gusts around 40 MPH will continue until

around 5 PM.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM

PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually diminish late this

afternoon, though a few gusts around 40 MPH will continue until

5 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Overnight temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will

result in frost formation.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday.

left uncovered. Take steps to protect outdoor pets.

