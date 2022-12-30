WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AVALANCHE WATCH

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes

has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for the

following areas: the Eastern Sierra in Mono County and

the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County

* WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH within

the next 24-48 hours. Dangerous avalanche conditions are

expected to continue into tomorrow.

* WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range

between Virgina Lakes on the north to Bishop Creek on the

south.

* WHEN...In effect through 700 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...A series of large atmospheric river events will bring

periods of heavy snowfall, damaging winds and rain on snow into

the mid elevations stressing an already weak snowpack and

creating dangerous avalanche conditions at all elevations.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche

conditions are expected to develop as the first system arrives

on Friday December 30 2022. Travel in avalanche terrain is not

recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into

mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain.

Consult http://www.esavalanche.org or

www.avalanche.org for more detailed information

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations

outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche

center..

