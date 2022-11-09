WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 353 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will be possible in part of the eastern Sierra through this morning. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for winter driving conditions. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... No additional significant snow accumulations are expected this morning for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range in southern Nevada and the White Mountains of Inyo County. Snow showers will continue to diminish this morning for these areas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather