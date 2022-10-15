WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 845 PM PDT.

* At 536 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen at Havasu Landing in

California. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Havasu Landing, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29 and Havasu Lake Road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 537 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms has ended. However, minor flooding is ongoing

in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

