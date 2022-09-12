WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

302 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO, SAN BERNARDINO, SOUTHEASTERN NYE

AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES...

At 302 PM PDT, Emergency Management reported flash flooding along

Highway 160 at mile marker 35. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across northeastern San

Bernardino County and are moving toward Sandy Valley.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Mary

Jane Falls Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground, Mcwilliams

Campground, Dolomite Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Kyle

Canyon Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Hilltop Campground,

Sandy Valley and Willow Creek Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino

County through 345 PM PDT...

At 304 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles south of Daggett, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and

northern Lucerne Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3475 11660 3456 11668 3459 11727 3472 11724

3477 11691

TIME...MOT...LOC 2204Z 259DEG 10KT 3466 11684

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather