WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 421 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL INYO COUNTY... Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM PDT Sunday for a portion of southeast California. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather