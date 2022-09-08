WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 258 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .Rich tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into the region late Friday and into the weekend increasing the chances of heavy rain and flash flooding through late Saturday. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including Death Valley National Park, the Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather