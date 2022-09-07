WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected to continue with

high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

* WHERE...Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat-related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or

reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much

of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Emergency cooling stations have been set up

in certain locations in Mohave County due to extended power

outages from storms over the weekend. These locations

are...Bullhead City Recreation Center located at 2 2 8 5 Trane

Road in Bullhead City. Fort Mojave Fire Department located at 1

9 2 0 Camp Mohave Road in Fort Mojave Mesa. Mohave Valley Fire

Department located at 1 4 5 1 Willow Drive in Mohave Valley. And

the American Red Cross Shelter at River Valley High School

located at 2 2 5 0 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley. Water and ice

are also available at Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department and

Mohave Valley Fire Department. Contact Mohave County Emergency

Management for the latest information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through Thursday.

High and low temperatures of 6 to 12 degrees above normal are

expected.

* WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado

River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling

or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population

could be susceptible to impacts as well.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 102 to

108 with higher than typical humidity readings.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and

southern California.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can

lead to heat stroke.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should

be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult

county officials for more details, which may include guidance for

proper social distancing measures.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early

signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may

include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or

exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke,

which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache;

decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body

temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse;

rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local

government for updates.

