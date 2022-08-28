WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

753 PM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected within

the Rainbow Basin Natural Area.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 752 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in Rainbow

Basin Natural Area.

- Rainbow Basin Natural Area is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Owl Canyon Campground.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather