WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 957 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PDT FRIDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO COUNTY... At 957 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were moving to the southeast away from Furnace Creek Wash and toward SR127 and Shoshone. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in Furnace Creek Wash near Dantes View. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Furnace Creek Wash Road near Dantes View, SR190 to Furnace Creek PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather