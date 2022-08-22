WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 158 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM MST\/2 AM PDT\/ EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 AM PDT\/2 AM MST\/ early this morning for portions of northwest Arizona and southern California, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather