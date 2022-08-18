WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona...

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 800 PM PDT/800 PM MST/.

* At 707 PM PDT/707 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Buckskin Mountain Park, or near Parker, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Parker Dam, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Black

Meadow Landing Campground, Earp and Big River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND

EASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM

MST/...

The storm which prompted the warning for Lake Havasu has moved out

of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

