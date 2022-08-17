WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

Southwestern Clark County in southern Nevada...

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that 0.75 to

1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to

2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The

Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass, Nipton, Essex and Nipton Road Mile

Marker 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather