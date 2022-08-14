WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

607 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST/745 PM

PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO

COUNTIES...

At 607 PM MST /607 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the Lake Havasu and Vidal Junction

Areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Highway 62 and US-95 will be impacted in southeastern San Bernardino

County.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Alamo

Lake, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow Landing Campground,

Cattail Cove State Park, Desert Hills, Earp, Big River and Vidal

Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

