WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the the area near the intersection of Highway 95 and I-40 and also around Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Goffs Road PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Imperial County in southeastern California... * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 448 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Calexico, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... El Centro, Calexico, Holtville, Mt. Signal, Bonds Corner and Heber. This includes the following highways... CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 32 and 55. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 11. CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 8. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.