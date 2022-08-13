WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 542 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 542 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen in

the Apple Valley.

- Apple Valley is the most likely place to experience minor

flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and northern Lucerne

Valley.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather