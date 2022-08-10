WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 553 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST\/630 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE, SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES... At 553 PM MST \/553 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Laughlin, Searchlight, Primm, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton, Cal-Nev-Ari, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Cottonwood Cove Campground, Cottonwood Cove and Mountain Pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather