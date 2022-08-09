WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Inyo County in south central California... San Bernardino County in southern California... West Central Clark County in southern Nevada... * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 145 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across southwestern Clark, northeastern San Bernardino, and far southeastern Inyo counties. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pahrump, Jean, Primm, Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings, Mountain Springs, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Lovell Canyon Campground and Mt. Potosi. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather