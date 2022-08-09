WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 117 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST\/MIDNIGHT PDT\/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST\/Midnight PDT\/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Deep moisture will fuel thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather