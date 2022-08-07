WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 501 PM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather