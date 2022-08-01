WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Inyo County in south central California...

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain on State Route 190 between Stovepipe Wells and Panamint

Springs. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

State Route 190 between Panamint Springs and Stovepipe Wells

This road has been closed due to flooding from storms yesterday,

however, this area is experiencing more heavy rain and could be

resulting in the rapid onset of flooding over State Route 190. If

anyone is in fact traveling on this roadway, they could be impacted

by flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not

drive on flooded roads.

In hilly and desert terrain there are hundreds of low water

crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not

attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

