Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

305 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN INYO COUNTY...

At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly. Department of Highways has closed State Route 168

east of Death Valley Road due to flash flooding and debris over the

roadway.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and Department of Highways.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lone Pine, Independence, Olancha, Big Pine, Keeler, Portagee Lake

Campground, Diaz Lake, Mesquite Springs Campground, Tuttle Creek

Campground, Scottys Castle, Independence Creek Campground, Sawmill

Creek Campground, Panamint Springs, Taboose Creek Campground,

Darwin, Tinemaha Campground, Goodale Creek Campground and Cartago.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

Central Clark County in southern Nevada...

* Until 500 PM MST /500 PM PDT/.

* At 307 PM MST /307 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This warning replaces the

expired warning.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Henderson, Bullhead City, Boulder City, Laughlin, Searchlight,

Primm, Jean, Anthem, Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Cima, Green

Valley, Mountains Edge, Paradise, Sam Boyd Stadium, The Strip,

Spring Valley, Lake Las Vegas, Katherine Landing and Blue Diamond.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

