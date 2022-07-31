WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 1202 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across southeast Inyo County. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Furnace Creek, Panamint Springs, Stovepipe Wells, Texas Springs

Campground, Death Valley Junction, Highways 190, 127 and 178, and

Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

