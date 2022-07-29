WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Inyo County in south central California... * Until 845 PM PDT. * At 545 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Furnace Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will impact highway 190 near Furnace Creek as well as Echo Canyon Road and Hole in the Wall Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Furnace Creek and Texas Springs Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather