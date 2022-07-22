WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

752 PM PDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING...

Temperatures this weekend and the beginning of next week will not

be cooler than the past few days, and thus the risk for heat

related impacts will be lower. Heat sensitive groups and anyone

outdoors for long periods of time should still take precautions

from the heat this weekend as it gradually cools off each day.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather