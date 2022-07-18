WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 432 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 432 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported flooding on Jasper Road near Lenwood. Over an inch of rain has fallen so far around the Daggett area based on radar estimates. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl, Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Nebo Center, Yermo Road, Barstow Road, Fort Irwin Road and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather