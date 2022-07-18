WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

338 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO

COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the

thunderstorm near Daggett. Please refer to the latest warning for

the latest thunderstorm threats.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 338 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Newberry Springs, or 14 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. 60 mph gusts and dime size hail have been

reported with this storm.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Daggett and Yermo.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

