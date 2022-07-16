WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 506 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather