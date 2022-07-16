WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 336 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 530 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 334 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Jean Dry Lake Bed and Roach Dry Lake Bed. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Jean Dry Lake Bed and Roach Dry Lake Bed are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Additional locations that will experience flooding include... Primm, Nipton,and Ivanpah Roads. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather