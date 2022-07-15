WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 405 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. In the Mojave National Preserve near Kelso Cima Road. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 404 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Kelso Cima and Kelbaker Road. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Kelso Cima and Kelbaker Road. is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kelso. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather