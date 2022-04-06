WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 626 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT \/7 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY... * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WIND...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Daytime humidity less than 10 percent, with poor overnight recovery. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather