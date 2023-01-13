WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Humboldt County, Mendocino Coast and

Northwestern Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind

Watch, southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday afternoon through

Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds should stay below advisory levels (15 to 25 mph).

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible beginning early this afternoon. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet possible. Winds could gust as

high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner

Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson

Pass.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in early this afternoon

with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into early

next week. Snow levels will be 5000-6000 feet Friday falling to

3500-4500 feet Saturday night. Mountain travel will be difficult

to impossible especially Saturday and again Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

