WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF WARNING Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 246 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves around 30 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. _____