WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 733 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California... Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov\/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 730 PM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM PST Saturday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this evening and continue to drop to 5.2 feet by early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 03\/09\/1995. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____