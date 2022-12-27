WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 734 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 8 AM PST this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather