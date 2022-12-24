WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 158 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas around Humboldt Bay...including the community of King Salmon and other low lying areas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather