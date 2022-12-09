WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

201 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges

and coastal headlands.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino

Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and

Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern

Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt

Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

