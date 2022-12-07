WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 851 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather