WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1009 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Highest winds across interior ridges and coastal headlands, gusts up to around 35 mph around Humboldt Bay. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____