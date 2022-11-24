WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 256 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...Long Period Swell Moving in Thursday... Thursday morning the forerunners of a long-period swell are expected to move into the area. Initially these waves are expected to be around 6 feet at 18 seconds and quickly build to over 10 feet at 16 to 18 seconds by late evening. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves. There may be periods of smaller waves for 20 to 30 minutes between larger sets of waves. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST Thursday through late Thursday night.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves occur when a larger set of waves occurs moves through after up to 30 minutes of smaller PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather