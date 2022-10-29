WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 PM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Northern

Lake County.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

