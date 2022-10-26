WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

514 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity,

Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern

Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Lake and Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

